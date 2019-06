Target checkout lines across the U.S. were brought to a standstill after a technical glitch stopped payment registers from working for 2 hours on Saturday — the day before Father’s Day.

Details: The retail giant temporarily closed some of its stores, including one in San Francisco, according to AP. Target said in a statement an internal technology issue had caused the outage. "[T]his was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time," it said.