Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Target and Amazon have different approaches to appease impatient customers who want same-day delivery.

The big picture: Target wants to fill more orders from its store inventory, which is cheaper than fulfillment centers. When it comes to same-day shipping, CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC yesterday that “90% of the cost goes away” when customers order online and pick up at a store, use curbside pickup or select shipping via Shipt for same-day delivery.