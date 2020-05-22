46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden accuser Tara Reade dropped as client by lawyer

Douglas Wigdor. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Douglas Wigdor, whose firm has represented plaintiffs in high-profile discrimination cases, announced Friday that he was no longer representing Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

The state of play: While Wigdor did not provide a reason behind his firm's decision, he did say that the move is "by no means a reflection" on the veracity of her allegations.

  • Some of Wigdor's most notable cases have taken on Fox News, including former top host Bill O'Reilly, and Harvey Weinstein.
  • Despite his caseload, Wigdor has also garnered press for being a staunch conservative and supporter of President Trump.
  • Biden has flatly denied Reade's allegations.

The big picture: The development comes a day after California defense attorneys said they are reviewing cases in which Reade testified as an expert on domestic violence, following concerns that she misrepresented her academic qualifications.

What they're saying:

"Our Firm no longer represents Tara Reade. Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade. On that point, our view which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll has not changed. We also believe to a large extent Ms. Reade has been subjected to a double standard in terms of the media coverage she has received.
"Much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters. We genuinely wish Ms. Reade well and hope that she, as a survivor, is treated fairly. We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator’s status or politics."
— Wigdor's full statement on the decision

Electric vehicle startups try to keep the spark alive during coronavirus uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

At least a dozen electric vehicle startups with dreams of becoming the next Tesla are suddenly in limbo, hoping they can hang on through the coronavirus pandemic for a chance to deliver on their long-shot ambitions.

The big picture: Building a car company from scratch is extraordinarily difficult, requiring billions of dollars in capital. Tesla made it, but not without a few harrowing brushes with death. Add the economic uncertainty of a global pandemic, and the stunning collapse in oil prices, and the odds of success are even lower.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,128,492 — Total deaths: 333,489 — Total recoveries — 1,966,135Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,577,758 — Total deaths: 94,729 — Total recoveries: 298,418 — Total tested: 13,056,206Map.
  3. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death — CDC emphasizes virus does not spread easily on surfaces.
  4. States: The coronavirus invades Trump country.
  5. Transportation: Gas prices are cheap for Memorial Day weekend
  6. Tech: Google veterans launch nonprofit with contact-tracing effort.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Hydroxychloroquine linked to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients

Hydroxychloroquine. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine or its related drug chloroquine were more likely to die or develop an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to sudden cardiac death, compared to those who did nothing, a retrospective review published in The Lancet shows.

Why it matters: Despite warnings from the Food and Drug Administration, President Trump has insisted the anti-malarial drug as a "game-changer" and admitted he has taken it as a preventative even though the drug is unproven.

