A man who was arrested after authorities claimed he sped toward protesters in Minneapolis with a tanker truck Sunday was released from jail without charges on Tuesday pending further investigation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

What's happening: State officials said on Monday the incident didn't appear to be intentional, the Star Tribune reports. Public safety commissioner John Harrington said the driver may not have realized the Interstate 35W Bridge was closed before he nearly struck protesters and sent others running.

“We don’t have any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act,” Harrington said. “It wasn’t that he went around the barricades to get to the protest.”

What's next: Investigators are gathering more information to decide whether to charge the driver.