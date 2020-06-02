52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Man who drove toward Minneapolis protesters released without charges

A tanker truck drives into thousands of people on 35W North Bound highway during a protests over the death of George Floyd on Sunday in Minneapolis. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A man who was arrested after authorities claimed he sped toward protesters in Minneapolis with a tanker truck Sunday was released from jail without charges on Tuesday pending further investigation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

What's happening: State officials said on Monday the incident didn't appear to be intentional, the Star Tribune reports. Public safety commissioner John Harrington said the driver may not have realized the Interstate 35W Bridge was closed before he nearly struck protesters and sent others running.

  • “We don’t have any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act,” Harrington said. “It wasn’t that he went around the barricades to get to the protest.”

What's next: Investigators are gathering more information to decide whether to charge the driver.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Man arrested after tanker truck drives toward Minneapolis protesters

The tanker after plowing into protesters on the shut-down bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday evening. Authorities said it appeared protesters escaped injury. Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Minnesota authorities said they arrested the driver of a truck who drove into demonstrators on a Minneapolis bridge Sunday evening while the eight-lane road was closed for a protest.

Details: Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted that the man had been initially taken to the hospital "with non-life threatening injuries" and was later released. It didn't appear that any of the protesters were wounded in the incident, the department said.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue for 8th day

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day, prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd.

Orion Rummler
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over George Floyd's killing

Police spray protesters with pepper spray during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, alongside a civil rights charge into the killing of George Floyd.

The big picture: Complaints of excessive force brought against the city's law enforcement officers "have become commonplace, especially by African-American residents," the New York Times reports.

