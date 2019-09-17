The Taliban claimed responsibility for 2 attacks on Tuesday that killed at least 48 people and targeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — who was unharmed — at a campaign event, AP reports.

Why it matters: These are the deadliest attacks by the group since peace negotiations with the U.S. were abruptly called off by President Trump earlier this month. The Taliban has used attacks against the Afghan government and foreign forces to scare people from voting in the presidential elections at the end of the month, per Al-Jazeera.