Taco Bell unveils new design for COVID-safe branch in Minnesota

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Border Foods via City of Brooklyn Park
A new prototype Taco Bell store could be coming to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and it looks an awful lot like a bank branch.
Details: Calling it a store might be a stretch. Located near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue, the building would have no dining room, but four traffic lanes — one for traditional drive-thru and three for pick-up orders, according to Brooklyn Park Planning Commission documents.
- The kitchen would be on the second level, and it looks like orders would be lowered down to cars.
Driving the design: COVID-19 has shifted consumer habits and more people are opting to stay in their car for pick-up.
- Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods, which is behind the proposal, could not be reached for comment. Neither could Taco Bell.
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.