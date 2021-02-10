Sign up for our daily briefing

Taco Bell unveils new design for COVID-safe branch in Minnesota

Photo: Border Foods via City of Brooklyn Park

A new prototype Taco Bell store could be coming to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and it looks an awful lot like a bank branch.

Details: Calling it a store might be a stretch. Located near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue, the building would have no dining room, but four traffic lanes — one for traditional drive-thru and three for pick-up orders, according to Brooklyn Park Planning Commission documents.

  • The kitchen would be on the second level, and it looks like orders would be lowered down to cars.

Driving the design: COVID-19 has shifted consumer habits and more people are opting to stay in their car for pick-up.

  • Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods, which is behind the proposal, could not be reached for comment. Neither could Taco Bell.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 9, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota state troopers tell drivers to slow down after 100% surge in citations

Data: MN Department of Public Safety; Chart: Axios Visuals

The State Patrol is pledging to crack down on speeders after a dangerous and deadly year on Minnesota roadways.

By the numbers: Troopers wrote 1,068 citations to drivers for going more than 100 mph in 2020 — a 100% increase from 2019.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Sobering science shows world is woefully behind on Paris climate goals

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Two new studies offer a rough one-two punch on climate change — showing the lagging efforts to meet the Paris Agreement's targets and the health effects of the world's current fossil-heavy energy system.

Driving the news: An analysis in the journal Communications Earth & Environment sheds light on what it would take to hold global temperature rise under 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
19 mins ago - World

Saudi foreign minister meets with Biden's Yemen envoy

Faisal Bin Farhan. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Gety

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan met in Riyadh on Wednesday with the new U.S. envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking.

Why it matters: The Saudi government is sending signals that it's ready to cooperate on Yemen and make improvements on human rights in an effort to avoid a crisis with President Biden.

