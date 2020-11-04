Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

T-Mobile to pay $200M to settle Sprint subsidies fraud claims

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

T-Mobile will pay a $200 million civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury to resolve an investigation into whether Sprint was illegitimately drawing excess subsidies from the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline phone program for low-income consumers.

Why it matters: It's the largest fixed-amount settlement the FCC has ever received to settle an investigation, the agency noted in its Wednesday announcement.

  • Sprint, as a subsidiary of T-Mobile after the two companies merged earlier this year, is now also under a consent decree with the FCC to hold it to better comply with the rules of the Lifeline program.

Background: The FCC's enforcement bureau has been investigating reports that Sprint, prior to its merger with T-Mobile, was claiming monthly subsidies for about 885,000 Lifeline subscribers who weren't actually using the service.

  • Lifeline is a federal program that makes phone and broadband more affordable for low-income Americans. Participating providers get a $9.25 subsidy per subscriber.

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to nearly a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
15 mins ago - World

Netanyahu keeps quiet with U.S. election in the balance

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Pool, Gali Tibbon/Getty Images

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump were giving their initial election night reactions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ordering ministers from his Likud party to refrain from any public statements on the vote, two ministers tell me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has closer relations with Trump than any other world leader, but he doesn't want to give even the slightest impression that he's taking sides before the results are final, Israeli officials told me.

Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
