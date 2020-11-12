Watch: A conversation on America's education inequities

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Join Axios on Nov. 17 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on unequal opportunity and systemic racism in schools, featuring Northern California Indian Development Council Indigenous Education Advocate Rain Marshall, National Education Association President Becky Pringle and EdBuild CEO Rebecca Sibilia.