Swing states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania lost the most factory jobs last year

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin lost thousands of manufacturing jobs over the past 12 months, despite President Trump's claims that "assembly lines are 'roaring,'" Bloomberg reports, citing new regional data from the Labor Department.

Between the lines: Trump's "pledges to reignite the [manufacturing] sector are a cornerstone of his economic message," writes Bloomberg. The swing states were helpful to Trump's 2016 victory, and will be important in his run for a second term in 2020.