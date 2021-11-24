Sign up for our daily briefing

Sweden's first woman PM resigns hours after appointment

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson speaks at a press conference after the Swedish parliament's budget vote on Nov. 24, 2021. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

The first woman to serve as Sweden's prime minister on Wednesday resigned hours after she was appointed, after the Swedish parliament failed to pass the budget proposed by the government's minority coalition.

Why it matters: Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson announced her intent to depart following the Green Party's move to quit their two-party coalition. Her decision is based on a constitutional practice that says a prime minister should resign if a party leaves the governing coalition.

Details: The Green Party broke from the Social Democratic Party after the Swedish parliament rejected the coalition's budget and voted instead for one drawn up by their opposition, which includes an anti-immigrant far right faction.

  • Andersson said, however, that she is prepared to lead as prime minister in a "single-party, Social Democrat government," per Reuters. As in her first appointment, she only needs a majority of parliament members to not vote against her.
  • The Green Party and the Left Party have both said they would support her in a confirmation vote. The Centre Party has pledged to abstain, which would serve as a tacit message of approval.

Worth noting: "The fact that it has taken this long for Sweden to get a woman prime minister is embarrassing for many in a country that introduced universal suffrage 100 years ago and has long championed gender equality," Reuters writes.

What to watch: The previous leader of the Social Democrats, Stefan Löfven, will remain caretaker prime minister in the interim. The speaker of parliament will speak with party leaders to decide on a path forward.

  • A national election will be held next September.

Zachary Basu
13 hours ago - World

Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor

Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Olaf Scholz will become the next chancellor of Germany after his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) finalized a deal with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday to form a new governing coalition.

Why it matters: Scholz, who serves as finance minister and vice chancellor in the current coalition, will lead Europe's largest economy into the post-Merkel era.

Shawna Chen
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

Passengers deplane from an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

Yacob Reyes
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department to ramp up prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Passengers prepare to exit an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department directed U.S. attorneys on Wednesday to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Why it matters: The department's statement comes amid a surge in unruly passengers incidents, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 5,000 occurrences this year.

