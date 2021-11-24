The first woman to serve as Sweden's prime minister on Wednesday resigned hours after she was appointed, after the Swedish parliament failed to pass the budget proposed by the government's minority coalition.

Why it matters: Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson announced her intent to depart following the Green Party's move to quit their two-party coalition. Her decision is based on a constitutional practice that says a prime minister should resign if a party leaves the governing coalition.

Details: The Green Party broke from the Social Democratic Party after the Swedish parliament rejected the coalition's budget and voted instead for one drawn up by their opposition, which includes an anti-immigrant far right faction.

Andersson said, however, that she is prepared to lead as prime minister in a "single-party, Social Democrat government," per Reuters. As in her first appointment, she only needs a majority of parliament members to not vote against her.

The Green Party and the Left Party have both said they would support her in a confirmation vote. The Centre Party has pledged to abstain, which would serve as a tacit message of approval.

Worth noting: "The fact that it has taken this long for Sweden to get a woman prime minister is embarrassing for many in a country that introduced universal suffrage 100 years ago and has long championed gender equality," Reuters writes.

What to watch: The previous leader of the Social Democrats, Stefan Löfven, will remain caretaker prime minister in the interim. The speaker of parliament will speak with party leaders to decide on a path forward.