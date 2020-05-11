1 hour ago - World

Sweden bets higher immunity levels will limit second wave of COVID-19

A poster of Dr. Tegnell, in Stockholm. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden, which did not go into lockdown, has suffered 15 times as many deaths as has Norway, which did.

The other side: The scientist behind Sweden’s approach, Anders Tegnell, says Sweden also appears to have far more immunity in its population (25% vs. 1–2% in Norway, according to initial tests), and will therefore be well positioned for a potential second wave.

Between the lines: Tegnell anticipates that immunity will last for at least three to six months, though there's insufficient data to know for sure.

  • He contended in a Q&A with the International Center for Journalists on Friday that decisions to lock down across Europe weren't based on any established science. “The costs are enormous,” he argues, and the benefits still unclear.

The big picture: Sweden's death toll stands at 3,256, according to Johns Hopkins.

  • Case counts had continued to trend upwards in recent weeks even as the virus was relatively well contained in neighboring countries, though Tegnell says the latest data suggests the situation is improving.
  • He says the reason for the high death toll is that many elder care homes in and around Stockholm were badly affected.

Worth noting: Despite its more lax approach, Sweden’s economy has been hit hard, the FT notes.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

U.K.'s coronavirus reopening plan advises wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces

Commuters return to work on Market Street in Manchester. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The U.K. government released Monday a 60-page plan to reopen its economy by easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions that it has maintained since March.

The state of play: The plan advises all people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and to avoid public transportation — but says that "all workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open."

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test

Microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The FDA granted Monday an emergency use authorization for a new coronavirus antibody test by Abbott Laboratories.

Why it matters: Companies are pushing to create antibody tests, which indicate whether a person had the coronavirus in the past, including those who were asymptomatic.

