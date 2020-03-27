38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Vaccine developer SutroVax raises $110 million in Series D funding

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SutroVax, a Foster City, Calif.-based developer of a pneumonia vaccine, raised $110 million in Series D funding co-led by RA Capital Management and Janus Henderson Investors.

Why it matters: Its lead candidate is a more-encompassing alternative to Pfizer's Prevnar 13, a $6 billion per-year vaccine that reportedly is seeing a prescription bump from those worried about the coronavirus. Prevnar won't prevent someone from being infected, but some believe that it could help ward off subsequent pneumonia.

  • Return backers include TPG Growth, Abingworth, Longitude Capital, Frazier Health Care Partners, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Medixci, CTI Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, and Foresite Capital.

The bottom line: "Sutro had figured out a way to design and manufacture proteins without using living cells, as biologists have for decades. They used to build antibody-drug conjugates and recently brought multiple into the clinic. They realized, though, that it could also be important for building vaccines, a field whose potential had long been limited by how precisely you could design a protein." Jason Mast, Endpoints News

Dan Primack

Why venture capital might avoid "fund size cuts" during coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're living through the third financial crisis of the modern venture capital era, following the dotcom crash and the housing bust.

The big picture: There wasn't a widespread push for "fund size cuts" in 2008, save for a few efforts tied to funds that had closed just before Lehman went under. While it's too soon to know for sure which path LPs will take this time around, odds are that it will look similar — with already-raised fund sizes remaining static.

Dan PrimackBob Herman

The company leading the race to a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The first U.S. clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine began yesterday, based on a formulation selected by Moderna Therapeutics and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Between the lines: Moderna was the first biotech unicorn, valued by venture capitalists at $3 billion in early 2015, before later going public in the largest-ever IPO for a development-stage biotech. We wanted flying cars, but instead we maybe got a civilization-saver.

Joann Muller

Zoox scouts for funding ahead of self-driving taxi debut

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Zoox is in "advanced discussions with several strategic partners and corporate investors" for its next round of funding, CEO Aicha Evans tells Axios.

Why it matters: The self-driving car developer has been especially quiet for the past year or so, and venture capital sources say the company has struggled to raise capital to fund its ambitious plans.

