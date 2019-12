She said in an email to supporters that her "bipartisan commonsense approach" will be necessary in an era of bitter partisanship.

Collins also faces a dramatic decision in the coming weeks on whether to vote to convict President Trump in a potential impeachment trial in the Senate.

What she's saying: Collins did not hint at how she might vote in her announcement email, but she did acknowledge the nation's divisive politics.

"To say that these are difficult and contentious times is most certainly an understatement. But our country has confronted much more challenging times in our history."

"The fundamental question I had to ask myself in making my decision was this: In today’s polarized political environment, is there still a role for a centrist who believes in getting things done through compromise, collegiality, and bipartisanship? I have concluded that the answer to this question is 'yes.'"

The state of play: The four Democrats currently vying for her seat include Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, activist Betsy Sweet, attorney Bre Kidman and former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse.

Go deeper: