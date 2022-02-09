Sign up for our daily briefing

Boston Fed taps economist Susan Collins as chief

Neil Irwin

Susan M. Collins, incoming president of the Boston Fed. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Susan Collins, an economist and university administrator, will be the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, part of a wave of new leadership at the central bank.

The big picture: Collins, currently the provost of the University of Michigan, takes the helm of the Boston Fed at a time when five of seven Fed governor positions are up for Senate confirmation and the Dallas Fed presidency remains vacant.

Why it matters: Collins will have a vote on monetary policy in the second half of the year on the powerful Federal Open Market Committee, which is likely to be in the midst of raising interest rates by the time she takes office.

  • Collins has not been vocal in recent months about her preferences for monetary policy, but is well-known to Fed officials and a regular participant in an annual Kansas City Fed conference in Jackson Hole.

Collins also adds to diversity in the Fed's leadership. She will be only the second Black president and first Black woman to head one of the 12 Fed banks in the century-plus history of the institution.

  • Her ties to the Boston area include time studying for her PhD at MIT and as an economics professor at Harvard. She is expected to take office July 1.
  • She is of no relation to the Maine senator with the same first and last names and middle initial.

The position became vacant when former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren retired early amid a scandal over Fed officials trading securities during the pandemic.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Health

Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed support for ongoing protests in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, and are targeting GoFundMe for removing a fundraiser benefiting the protesters.

Why it matters: Protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, have continued for thirteen days, with the police chief declaring the city is "under siege" and prompting Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency. The protesters also shut down the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

SpaceX loses dozens of Starlink satellites to solar storm

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink satellites. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX's most recent batch of Starlink satellites has been severely impacted by a solar storm that struck Earth's magnetic field on Friday.

Why it matters: Starlink — SpaceX's satellite internet venture — is expected to be a major source of revenue for the company, with hundreds of satellites already launched and functioning in orbit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan prosecutor says Giuliani asked him to turn over voting machines

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisers to former President Trump asked a Michigan prosecutor to hand over his county's voting machines to Trump's team, the prosecutor told the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter, a Republican, said Giuliani and others asked him to get the machines during a phone call after the county's results for the 2020 election were initially misreported.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

