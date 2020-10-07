1 hour ago - World

Survey finds we worry about the wrong risks

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Data: The Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A new global risk poll surveyed tens of thousands of people in 142 countries to determine what people worry about when it comes to risk and safety.

Why it matters: The poll offers a telling snapshot of how people around the world perceive the risks they face, which often turn out to be different than the risks they are actually experiencing.

By the numbers: The poll, which was carried out by Gallup and the Lloyd's Register Foundation (LRF), found that people around the world were most worried about the effects of severe weather, violent crime and food.

Be smart: The survey found that what people around the world thought was a major risk didn't always line up with the risks they were actually experiencing, notes Sarah Cumbers, director of evidence and insight at LRF.

  • That was especially true of violent crime, where nearly twice the percentage of respondents reported being very worried about violence as those who had actually experienced it.
  • 43% of Americans were worried about violent crime, even though the U.S. murder rate in 2019 — the year the survey was done — was lower than it was in 1960.
  • By contrast, respondents tended to underplay less dramatic but more common threats like malfunctioning appliances and mental health.

The bottom line: Availability bias means we tend to pay more attention to risks that demand lots of attention — like the violence that plays heavily in the media. But we risk ignoring the threats that are statistically more likely to get us.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Oct 6, 2020 - World

Negative views of China surge around the world

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Views of China in many countries have become more negative, with unfavorable views spiking in the past year as survey respondents disapproved of China's coronavirus response, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: Beijing's global propaganda campaign earlier this year to deflect blame for the pandemic seems to have failed.

Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 35,998,606 — Total deaths: 1,052,736 — Total recoveries: 25,055,487Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,542,059 — Total deaths: 211,652 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 110,226,302Map.
  3. Health: The cost of Washington's coronavirus failuresTop medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. Politics: Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection.
  5. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  6. Energy: COVID-19 will mean higher winter energy bills.
  7. Poll: Trust in science rose during the pandemic.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Editors of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday published a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration over its "astonishing" failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, writing that "this election gives us the power to render judgment" of current U.S. leadership.

Why it matters: The world's top medical journal has never before condemned or supported a political candidate, according to the New York Times, making Wednesday's editorial a first in the publication's 208-year history.

