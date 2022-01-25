Sign up for our daily briefing

Survey: Nearly one-third of people in relationships admit to financial infidelity

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Who among us hasn’t spent a few dollars without telling their significant other?

The big picture: Nearly a third of people in serious relationships admit to some form of financial infidelity, according to a survey conducted by YouGov for CreditCards.com.

  • That includes 15% who spent "more than their partners would be OK with,” 9% with secret debts, 9% with a secret credit card, and 8% with a clandestine checking account.

As an older millennial, I’m sorry to report that my generation is among the worst offenders: 48% of millennials and 61% of Gen Zers in serious relationships are financial cheaters, compared with 28% of Gen Xers and 19% of baby boomers.

Yes, but: Young couples may be more likely to hide things because their relationships are less settled, CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman says.

My thought bubble: Lying about your finances is a one-way ticket to a breakup.

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Lachlan Markay
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pompeo shells out for media makeover

Via "Fox News Sunday"

Mike Pompeo's political action committee spent $30,000 on media training from last March to June — the most on any service beyond payroll during the first six months of 2021.

Why it matters: The former secretary of State hasn't just been losing weight but working to hone his media skills amid speculation about a possible presidential run, records show.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan infrastructure group takes on election reform

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The bipartisan group focused on updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is seizing on this recess period to court senators more freely.

Why it matters: The group is led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and includes many members who helped reach the bipartisan infrastructure deal. They see themselves as the only hope of creating an election reform package able to muster 60 votes in the Senate.

