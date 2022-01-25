Survey: Nearly one-third of people in relationships admit to financial infidelity

Who among us hasn’t spent a few dollars without telling their significant other?

The big picture: Nearly a third of people in serious relationships admit to some form of financial infidelity, according to a survey conducted by YouGov for CreditCards.com.

That includes 15% who spent "more than their partners would be OK with,” 9% with secret debts, 9% with a secret credit card, and 8% with a clandestine checking account.

As an older millennial, I’m sorry to report that my generation is among the worst offenders: 48% of millennials and 61% of Gen Zers in serious relationships are financial cheaters, compared with 28% of Gen Xers and 19% of baby boomers.

Yes, but: Young couples may be more likely to hide things because their relationships are less settled, CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman says.

My thought bubble: Lying about your finances is a one-way ticket to a breakup.