54 mins ago - Health

Surprise billing may be about to get worse

Bob Herman

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The problem of surprise medical billing — which Congress failed to solve last year — is about to get worse, thanks to a feud between an insurance giant and a company that employs thousands of doctors.

The big picture Parents who have babies in intensive care, women with high-risk pregnancies and people who need anesthesia could receive unexpected bills in the mail as a result of the fight between Mednax, the physician-staffing firm, and UnitedHealth Group.

Where it stands: Certain Mednax doctors could be out of UnitedHealth's network as early as March, forcing UnitedHealth customers to pay the full cost if they see one of those doctors.

  • Mednax's anesthesiologists, neonatologists and obstetricians will be out-of-network for UnitedHealth patients at staggered dates throughout this year in four states: Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
  • Arkansas, Georgia and South Carolina don't have any surprise-billing protections for patients, according to the Commonwealth Fund, while North Carolina has limited protections.

What they're saying: Mednax CEO Roger Medel said on an earnings call that UnitedHealth's terminations "were unilateral, without warning and unprecedented," and that he has reached out to UnitedHealth CEO Dave Wichmann.

  • Medel also said Mednax's "administrative costs of processing those bills and the time and stress for patients receiving and resolving these bills will increase meaningfully," and he is "concerned how these actions may interfere with the ongoing discussions in Washington surrounding surprise billing."

The other side: UnitedHealth says Mednax doctors simply charge too much.

  • "Mednax's charges are more than 60% higher than the average cost of the other doctors that provide similar services in these states," a UnitedHealth spokesperson said.
  • UnitedHealth said it submitted proposals for lower payment rates to Mednax's doctors in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in November and submitted a proposal to Mednax's doctors in Arkansas this month, but never received any counteroffers.
  • Mednax sent a statement to Axios saying UnitedHealth presented payment terms on a "take-it-or-leave-it basis" and rejected Mednax's request for a 60-day extension.

While the two sides argue, expect more billing horror stories.

The bottom line: This is the marketplace the industry has built, and it will continue to shock unwitting patients and raise premiums until lawmakers and regulators land on a solution.

Go deeper

Bob Herman

UnitedHealth terminates handful of Mednax contracts

Photo: Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group will be ending contracts with Mednax anesthesiologists, neonatologists and obstetricians in four states this year, affecting $70 million of revenue, Mednax said Thursday. Mednax and UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to questions.

Why it matters: If the two sides don't strike a new deal, Mednax doctors will be out-of-network for all people who have UnitedHealth insurance, regardless if those doctors work at in-network hospitals — putting patients at risk of receiving surprise medical bills from those Mednax doctors. Congress has not resolved surprise billing.

Caitlin Owens

How doctors have shaped the fight around surprise medical bills

Doctors' extensive lobbying on surprise medical bills is partly to blame for Congress' inaction on the issue, reports Kaiser Health News.

Why it matters: "As Congress begins its 2020 legislative session, there is evidence the doctors' message has been received: The bills with the most momentum are making more and more concessions to physicians."

Bob Herman

Where UnitedHealth is making its money

Data: Company documents; Chart: Axios Visuals

UnitedHealth Group is mostly known as one of the country's largest health insurance carriers, but the massive conglomerate is increasingly making its money from things that have nothing to do with health insurance.

The bottom line: UnitedHealth doesn't just want to be your health insurer. It wants to be your doctor, your outpatient surgery center, your mail-order pharmacy and your drug price negotiator.

