U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended his and other health officials' reversal on whether people should wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus, arguing on CBS News' "Face the Nation": "When we learn better, we do better."
Why it matters: Adams has faced significant criticism for tweeting in February, "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!
- Studies now show that wearing face masks "could result in a large reduction in risk of infection." The mixed messaging in the early days of pandemic may have cost thousands of lives.
The big picture: Adams claimed that the science when he urged Americans not to buy face coverings suggested "there was not a high degree of asymptomatic spread." He also cited fears about people hoarding personal protective equipment, a concern from early on in the pandemic when hospitals had a depleted supply.
- Adams said the CDC, World Health Organization and a New England Journal of Medicine article in May all indicated that masks were not effective.
What he's saying: "It's important for people to understand that once upon a time we prescribed cigarettes for asthmatics, and leeches and cocaine and heroin for people as medical treatments. When we learn better, we do better," Adams said.
- "Science is about giving the best recommendations you can and when you learn more, you change those recommendations. Our recommendations have changed and now people of America — important to know, you should wear a face covering."
Go deeper: Where the science stands on using face masks against coronavirus