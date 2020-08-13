Supreme Court won't block Rhode Island's eased absentee voting rules

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
The Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not block Rhode Island's move to ease its requirements for absentee voting during November's election.
Why it matters: The decision is a loss for Republicans, who had requested an emergency order as the state is expected to begin mailing out its ballots.
- Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
The backdrop: Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's state government waived a requirement that absentee voters must sign their ballots in the presence of either two witnesses or one notary.
- Republicans argued that the coronavirus pandemic would not prevent voters from getting the required signatures.
- The court said that the fact that "no state official has expressed opposition" to the change invalidated the GOP's challenge.