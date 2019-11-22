U.S. Supreme Court to hear appeal in no-fly list case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday decided to take up the Trump administration's bid to close a lawsuit filed by three foreign-born men who say they the FBI put them on the federal government's no-fly list for refusing to serve as informants, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The justices will hear the administration's appeal of a lower court ruling from 2018 that allowed the Muslim men, each of whom is a U.S. citizens or permanent resident born abroad, to sue under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. They are seeking monetary damages, arguing they were put on the no-fly list without evidence that they threatened the airline or safety of passengers.