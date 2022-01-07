Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two state lawyers arguing against the Biden administration's vaccine mandates in front of the Supreme Court on Friday have tested positive for COVID and are presenting their cases remotely, state officials confirmed Friday.

Why it matters: It is the first time attorneys are arguing remotely in front of the court since in-person oral arguments returned in October, according to Bloomberg Law.

  • The two state lawyers, Ohio solicitor general Benjamin Flowers and Louisiana solicitor general Elizabeth Murrill, are arguing against the mandates over the phone.
  • Flowers is vaccinated and boosted and initially tested positive after Christmas, according to a statement from the Ohio attorney general's office. A PCR test taken Thursday detected the virus.
  • Murrill is arguing remotely "in accordance with the COVID protocols of the Court," the Louisiana attorney general's office said.

The big picture: The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two of the Biden administration's flagship COVID policies, Axios' Emily Peck writes:

  • An emergency vaccinate-or-test rule issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that covers an estimated 80 million employees at large companies.
  • A vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds.

Of note: Justice Sonia Sotomayor was also absent from the courtroom but participated remotely from her chambers, Bloomberg Law reports.

  • The other attorneys in the case argued in person, per Reuters.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands — Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month."
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

USPS wants 120-day extension for COVID vaccine-or-test mandate

A U.S. Postal Service worker pushes a cart with deliveries through the streets of midtown New York in December 2020. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service has asked the Biden administration for a 120-day extension to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Post from deputy postmaster general Doug Tulino to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The big picture: The request comes days before the Supreme Court holds oral arguments to consider legal challenges to the president's vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Anti-mandate airline employees court conservatives

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airline employees fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have found receptive ears among prominent conservative media and policy figures as they try to beat back measures to force the jab on flight crews.

Why it matters: Dueling concerns about public health and airline staff shortages make debates over those mandates critically important to U.S. health and transportation policy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow