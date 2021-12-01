Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court weighs whether hospital drug cuts are valid

Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday about whether the federal government had the authority to cut hospitals' payments for outpatient drugs.

Why it matters: The controversial case involves billions of dollars for hospitals, pits not-for-profit hospitals against rural and for-profit facilities, and tests the broader legal theory of whether federal agencies can take matters into their own hands when laws are vague.

Details: Justices questioned Donald Verrilli, the former U.S. Solicitor General representing the American Hospital Association and other hospitals, and Christopher Michel of the Department of Justice.

  • Hospitals pocket large savings when acquiring certain drugs through a federal program called 340B.
  • Medicare, under the Trump administration, instituted a 28.5% cut to those drug payments starting in 2018. Research indicated some hospitals were profiting excessively from the program.
  • Justices peppered both sides about whether Medicare's rate adjustment abided with the law.

Zoom in: The crux of the case falls on the so-called Chevron doctrine, which says federal agencies like Medicare have some leeway to interpret ambiguous laws, and courts should defer to them.

  • However, after decades of using this legal doctrine, "How much ambiguity is enough?" Justice Neil Gorsuch asked.
  • "I'm not sure anybody's answered that question," Michel said. And in this case, "I don't think there's much ambiguity at all," he said.

The bottom line: A ruling against hospitals would redistribute large sums of money from a drug discount program that many experts believe the hospital industry has abused, and it would solidify Medicare's ability to make these types of adjustments based on current law.

Go deeper: Overviews from legal experts Nicholas Bagley and Allison Hoffman.

Sam Baker
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The Supreme Court's abortion showdown arrives

Protesters gather at the Supreme Court during arguments about the Texas abortion law Nov. 1. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court will debate today whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, and neither side is trying to lower the stakes — or to make today’s case anything less than a referendum on Roe’s very survival.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom, on both the left and right, says the court is likely to chip away at abortion rights without overturning its precedents outright. But neither side has spent much time trying to help the justices thread that needle.

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fight over Putin's pipeline consumes Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration, House and Senate Democrats and even the German government have been engaged in a multi-pronged effort to stop Congress from imposing mandatory sanctions on a Kremlin-backed natural gas pipeline.

Why it matters: President Biden's decision to let Nord Stream 2 proceed has put his allies in an uncomfortable bind. Republicans have already blocked dozens of Biden's foreign-policy nominees, and the dispute threatened to derail an annual defense bill passed by Congress every year for six decades.

Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 8 wounded

Police cars restrict access to Oxford High School following the shooting in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

A 15-year-old sophomore was arrested after a shooting at a Michigan high school that left three people dead and eight others wounded Wednesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The latest: Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a briefing Tuesday night that the suspect's father had on Friday bought the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol investigators believe was used in the shooting at Oxford High School. Authorities released the names of the victims late Tuesday.

