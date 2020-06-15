The Supreme Court on Monday denied petitions for appeals of 10 cases involving gun rights, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The decision is a blow to gun rights advocates who have sought to expand the rights of gun owners through the conservative-majority court. The court has long been reluctant to weigh in on battles over Second Amendment rights.

The court has not litigated the reach of the Second Amendment since rulings in 2008 and 2010 struck down gun regulations in D.C. and Chicago.

Details: The cases that were denied include questions concerning whether some laws banning interstate gun sales violate the Second Amendment, whether people have a constitutional right to carry a gun for self-defense, and whether states can limit gun-carrying permits to people who can show a specific need for self-defense.