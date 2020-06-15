Supreme Court declines to hear gun-rights cases
Gun safety advocates rally in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 2, 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Monday denied petitions for appeals of 10 cases involving gun rights, CNBC reports.
Why it matters: The decision is a blow to gun rights advocates who have sought to expand the rights of gun owners through the conservative-majority court. The court has long been reluctant to weigh in on battles over Second Amendment rights.
- The court has not litigated the reach of the Second Amendment since rulings in 2008 and 2010 struck down gun regulations in D.C. and Chicago.
Details: The cases that were denied include questions concerning whether some laws banning interstate gun sales violate the Second Amendment, whether people have a constitutional right to carry a gun for self-defense, and whether states can limit gun-carrying permits to people who can show a specific need for self-defense.