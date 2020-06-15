40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court declines to hear gun-rights cases

Gun safety advocates rally in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 2, 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday denied petitions for appeals of 10 cases involving gun rights, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The decision is a blow to gun rights advocates who have sought to expand the rights of gun owners through the conservative-majority court. The court has long been reluctant to weigh in on battles over Second Amendment rights.

  • The court has not litigated the reach of the Second Amendment since rulings in 2008 and 2010 struck down gun regulations in D.C. and Chicago.

Details: The cases that were denied include questions concerning whether some laws banning interstate gun sales violate the Second Amendment, whether people have a constitutional right to carry a gun for self-defense, and whether states can limit gun-carrying permits to people who can show a specific need for self-defense.

Axios
Jun 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

LAPD reports Los Angeles homicides up 250% for first week of June

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city jumped 250% in the first week of June — and the number of people shot rose by 56% compared to the previous week.

Details: The LAPD outlined in its statement posted to Twitter how gun violence has continued this week, in addition to the rise in homicides and shootings recorded through the week of May 31 to June 6. "The past 24 hours has seen four shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide."

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

