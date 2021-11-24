Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court agrees to hear North Carolina voter ID law case

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a case on whether Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have the right to defend the state's photo identification voter law.

State of play: The North Carolina state legislature had submitted a request to have the court review a decision from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that said lawmakers could not intervene in a lawsuit brought by the NAACP against the state's voter ID law.

  • The lawmakers argue that the North Carolina governor and the attorney general, both Democrats, are not doing enough to defend the law.
  • North Carolina Attorney General Joshua Stein asked the court to not take the case because the state is "already actively defending the challenged law." They mention the appeals court's decision, which stated that state officials — the North Carolina State Board of Elections — are already "adequately" representing their concerns.

Catch up quick: North Carolina Senate Bill 824 requires that people show a photo ID to be able to vote. The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP challenged the law, saying that it was racist, per CNN.

Worth noting: The court will not deliver a ruling on the validity of the voter law.

Between the lines: In September, North Carolina judges ruled that the state's law is racially biased and discriminates against Black voters, violating their equal protections.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated Aug 7, 2020 - Sports

The states that have legalized sports betting

Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

2020 was poised to be a big year for sports betting. Some of that momentum was lost due to the shutdown, but the industry is still surging ahead — and holding out hope for a massive fall.

The state of play: Sports betting is now legal and fully operational in 18 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

The crown princes of the UAE (left) and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi handout via Getty

The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn will build a desalination plant to provide water to Jordan.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Red Sox owner wants to buy an NBA team

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Fenway Sports Group wants to buy an NBA team once it's done acquiring the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.

