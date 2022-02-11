Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a request to intervene by a small group of teachers who challenged New York City’s vaccination mandate for public school employees.

Why it matters: A small group of teachers had argued that the mandate violates their religious freedom because the city limits eligibility for religious exemptions by requiring support from a religious official, among other things.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who reviews emergency appeals from the region that includes New York, denied the application for an emergency injunction without comment.

The big picture: Sotomayor in October blocked a challenge to NYC's vaccine requirement for public school teachers and employees, allowing the mandate to remain in place.