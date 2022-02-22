Supreme Court takes up new case over refusal to serve same-sex weddings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a free-speech case of a Colorado-based web designer who says she should not be forced to create websites for same-sex weddings under state law.

State of play: Attorneys for Lorie Smith are asking the court to review a decision from the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of a Colorado law that says she must "work with all people regardless of ... sexual orientation," arguing that it violates her First Amendment rights.

Smith says this is inconsistent with her faith, and her attorneys argue the appeals court decision forces "Lorie to convey messages that violate her religious beliefs and restrict[s] her from explaining her faith."

The court will specifically look to answer the question of whether applying a law "to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment."

Catch up fast: The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had denied Smith's attempt to overturn a lower court's decision to throw out her case, arguing that Colorado must protect the interests of marginalized groups under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA).

Between the lines: CADA is the same law that was at issue in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a custom cake for a same-sex couple's wedding.

The court ruled in 2018 said that state officials did not properly consider the baker's religious beliefs when he refused to make a cake for two men who were getting married.

However, at the time, the court did not provide a general ruling on whether a business can invoke religious freedoms to deny services to members of the LGBTQ community.

What we're watching: The Supreme Court case is expected to be argued in the fall.