Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Supreme Court takes up new case over refusal to serve same-sex weddings

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a free-speech case of a Colorado-based web designer who says she should not be forced to create websites for same-sex weddings under state law.

State of play: Attorneys for Lorie Smith are asking the court to review a decision from the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of a Colorado law that says she must "work with all people regardless of ... sexual orientation," arguing that it violates her First Amendment rights.

  • Smith says this is inconsistent with her faith, and her attorneys argue the appeals court decision forces "Lorie to convey messages that violate her religious beliefs and restrict[s] her from explaining her faith."

The court will specifically look to answer the question of whether applying a law "to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment."

Catch up fast: The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had denied Smith's attempt to overturn a lower court's decision to throw out her case, arguing that Colorado must protect the interests of marginalized groups under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA).

Between the lines: CADA is the same law that was at issue in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a custom cake for a same-sex couple's wedding.

  • The court ruled in 2018 said that state officials did not properly consider the baker's religious beliefs when he refused to make a cake for two men who were getting married.
  • However, at the time, the court did not provide a general ruling on whether a business can invoke religious freedoms to deny services to members of the LGBTQ community.

What we're watching: The Supreme Court case is expected to be argued in the fall.

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery murderers found guilty of federal hate crimes

Beverly Green, with the Transformative Justice Coalition, holds a sign demanding justice for Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2020. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A jury on Tuesday found the three white men sentenced to life for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes.

Driving the news: Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and killed him while he was running in a neighborhood just out Brunswick, Ga., nearly two years ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
15 mins ago - World

U.S. official says a Russian invasion of Ukraine has started

A military vehicle driving near the city of Shchastia on Feb. 22 with a smoke rises from a fire at a power plant. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. considers Russia sending troops into eastern Ukraine the start of "an invasion," a White House official said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: U.S. officials denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent and send Russian troops for "peace keeping" operations in the regions Monday but did not initially call the deployment an invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

From left: European Council President Charles Michel, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Western countries are announcing sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops on a "peacekeeping" mission.

The latest: The U.K. is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow