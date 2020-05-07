The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a pair of public corruption convictions in connection with the 2013 New Jersey "Bridgegate" scandal.

The big picture: In a unanimous ruling, the court found that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie allies Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni did not commit federal fraud by closing off two lanes to the George Washington Bridge for three days in September 2013 to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J. for refusing to back Christie’s 2013 reelection effort.