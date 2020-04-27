52 mins ago - Health

Supreme Court says federal government must pay health insurers billions

Sam Baker

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal government must pay health insurance companies roughly $12 billion that they're owed under part of the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in an 8-1 decision.

The big picture: The ACA's "risk corridors" program was designed to help stabilize the law's insurance markets in their early years, but the Trump administration argued that Congress had prohibited it from making the required payments. The Supreme Court disagreed, saying insurers have a right to collect the money they're owed under the program.

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Dion Rabouin

There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Friday that the U.S. budget deficit will be roughly $3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, with public debt projected at 101% of GDP — and that was before the "phase four" $484 billion relief package passed by Congress late last week.

Why it matters: In a world of historically high income inequality and historically low productivity and growth, in which debt levels were already historically high, the U.S. and the world at large are in wholly unprecedented territory.

Kendall Baker

The virtual NFL draft offers a remote work awakening

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Remote work is not a new concept, and neither is having a home office. But the abrupt switch to telecommuting en masse due to coronavirus has accelerated shifts in how work is conducted — and fundamentally changed how we view our jobs.

Driving the news: The NFL had its awakening this weekend during its virtual draft, where coaches and general managers were shown working from home, oftentimes with their children in the background.

