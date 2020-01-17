The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to take up yet another case involving the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate, which requires most employers to cover birth control in their workers' health care plans.

Where it stands: The court has already said that employers must be able to get an exemption from the contraception mandate if they have a religious objection to the policy. Broadly, the question the court is taking up now is whether the Trump administration has been too permissive with those exemptions. The court will likely rule in early summer.

