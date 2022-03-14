Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tel Aviv-based SupPlant, an ag-tech startup that makes smart sensors for crops, raised $27m in Series A funding, the company told Axios.

Why it matters: Agricultural firms often find themselves on the front lines of climate crises from unusual freeze events to scorching temperatures. Managing crop irrigation with predictive software could insulate the $1t industry from potential future shocks.

What's happening: Red Dot Capital led the round with participation from Menomadin Foundation, Smart-Agro Fund, Mivtah Shamir, Deshpande Foundation, PBFS and Maor Investments.

SupPlant has raised $46m in private funding to date. The valuation for its most recent round was undisclosed.

The big picture: SupPlant claims to improve crop yields during major weather events using its data on plant stressors and irrigation recommendations, CEO Ori Ben Ner told Axios.

It places sensors in five places on a specific plant to monitor sugar levels and other indicators of plant stress.

It then recommends an irrigation schedule to farmers using its existing database, saving them water costs and improving the chances of a successful harvest.

Ben Ner said SupPlant's technology works with 33 different crops, including wine grapes, palm dates and citrus.

Yes, but: Water remains one of the most limiting factors among agriculture, especially in drought-plagued regions like California.

Managing irrigation only works when farms are allocated water from state management agencies, and agriculture is typically targeted first for cuts in favor of urban residential use.

Our thought bubble: SupPlant's initial claims that it could reduce irrigation needs by nearly 70% in some areas are promising, and any stability in food production is especially welcome during times of high inflation and global instability.

