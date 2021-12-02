Scientists have found a pair of supermassive black holes that are the closest to Earth discovered so far.

Why it matters: The pair could help scientists learn more about how large black holes in the middle of galaxies like our Milky Way form and grow.

What's happening: The pair of supermassive black holes is located about 89 million light-years away in the galaxy NGC 7727, according to a new study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

"The small separation and velocity of the two black holes indicate that they will merge into one monster black hole, probably within the next 250 million years," Holger Baumgardt, a professor at the University of Queensland, and an author of the new study said in a statement.

The mass of the larger black hole at the center of the galaxy is about 154 million times the mass of the Sun; the smaller one weighs in at 6.3 million times the Sun's mass.

The big picture: The researchers think the two supermassive black holes in NGC 7727 ended up on this collision course thanks to a galactic merger.