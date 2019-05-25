Map: The suicide rate in every state

Data: Centers for Disease Control; Cartogram: Chris Canipe/Axios

Suicide is the nation's 10th-leading cause of death, and suicide rates have increased in almost every state since the turn of the century, according to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Be smart: More than half of the people that committed suicide didn't have a diagnosed mental health condition, per the CDC. Many causes of suicide include factors like job, money, or legal stresses, relationship problems, substance abuse, loss, and more.