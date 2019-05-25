Map: The suicide rate in every state

Suicide is the nation's 10th-leading cause of death, and suicide rates have increased in almost every state since the turn of the century, according to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Be smart: More than half of the people that committed suicide didn't have a diagnosed mental health condition, per the CDC. Many causes of suicide include factors like job, money, or legal stresses, relationship problems, substance abuse, loss, and more.
- 25 states saw an increase in suicide by more than 30%.
- The rates of increase largely varied. For example, there was an increase of 6% in Delaware, compared to a 57% increase in North Dakota.
- In 2016, 45,000 Americans 10 years or older committed suicide, according to the CDC.
Original story: The big picture: Suicide rates are increasing in almost every state (6/11/18)
P.S., via the NYT: If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can find a list of additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.