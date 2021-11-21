Sudan's military and civilian leaders reached a deal Sunday that will see the country's deposed prime minister reinstated, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The deal comes a month after former Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was put under house arrest and ousted from his post in a military coup. The military will also release officials and politicians detained since the coup, per AP.

Details: The 14-clause deal states that political power should be handed over to an elected civilian government, per AP. It also calls for an investigation to identify those responsible for killing and injuring people during the protests.

What they're saying: "I know our youth have the capacity for sacrifice, determination and giving up all that is precious," Hamdok said, per Reuters. "But Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth's energy into building and development."