Sudan protests continue after military admits to ordering deadly crackdown

Protests in Khartoum have resumed after Sudan's military leadership admitted to ordering the crackdown on a group of protesters last week that left at least 100 people dead, reports Al Jazeera.

The big picture: The uprising in Sudan began in December and brought down Sudan’s brutal dictator, Omar al-Bashir, four months later. Since then the army and the opposition have grappled over the future of the country. After the protestors refused to stand down and called a national strike, the military turned violent — seeming to confirm fears that they had no intention of giving up power or allowing an opening for freedom and democracy.