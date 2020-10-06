Study finds neurological symptoms in most COVID patients

Most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced neurological symptoms, including muscle pain, headaches and encephalopathy, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Why it matters: It's the largest American study to date on how the virus affects the nervous system long-term, and how it could pose new cognitive challenges for survivors.

The state of play: The study looked at the records of 509 coronavirus patients hospitalized from March 5 to April 6 at 10 hospitals in the Northwestern Medicine health system, in the Chicago area.