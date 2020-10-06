54 mins ago - Health

Study finds neurological symptoms in most COVID patients

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Most patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced neurological symptoms, including muscle pain, headaches and encephalopathy, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Why it matters: It's the largest American study to date on how the virus affects the nervous system long-term, and how it could pose new cognitive challenges for survivors.

The state of play: The study looked at the records of 509 coronavirus patients hospitalized from March 5 to April 6 at 10 hospitals in the Northwestern Medicine health system, in the Chicago area.

  • About 80% of the patients showed symptoms such as muscle pain, headaches, confusion, dizziness and the loss of smell or taste.
  • About one-third of patients had encephalopathy or altered mental function and stayed in the hospital about three times longer than patients without. These patients were also nearly seven times as likely to die.
  • The average age for those in the study with encephalopathy was 65. Patients with the condition also tended to have a history of other disorders, including high blood pressure.

Orion Rummler
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to continue coronavirus treatment after being discharged from Walter Reed

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and boarded Marine One to return to the White House, where he will continue his coronavirus treatment (see vide0).

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Orion Rummler
Updated 20 hours ago - Health

9 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Expand chart
Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

9 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Wyoming surpassed its record from the previous week.

Why it matters: While cases and hospitalizations have been trending up in the Midwest and through western states for weeks, a burst of high infections in the Northeast — and most notably, in New York — is new.

Shane Savitsky
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

