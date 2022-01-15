Students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protest, demanding a return to remote learning as the Omicron variant surges across the country.

Driving the news: The walkouts come two days after 340,000 Chicago students returned to the classroom after a five-day work stoppage due to the Chicago Teachers Union asking for tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

The big picture: Students in Chicago said they were "dissatisfied with the additional health protocols" that the CTU and Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to, Reuters reports.