Scoop: Stripe raises $600 million at nearly $36 billion valuation

Dan Primack

Digital payments platform Stripe has raised $600 million in new funding and is now valued at nearly $36 billion, co-founder and president John Collison tells Axios.

Why it matters: Venture capitalists remain willing and able to invest big dollars in select companies, despite concerns that some limited partners could struggle to meet capital calls.

This is an extension to Stripe's Series G round, which closed last fall on $250 million, and came together in just the past few weeks. Most of the participants are existing investors.

  • Stripe was widely viewed as a 2019 IPO candidate. When that didn't happen, a 2020 IPO candidate. But Collison and his CEO brother Patrick have steadfastly refused to publicly comment on their timeline (except to say "not anytime soon").

Between the lines: Stripe also may be one of the few companies to be somewhat benefiting from lockdowns, given its focus on e-commerce enablement.

  • Existing clients include Instacart, DoorDash, Postmates, and Caviar. It also recently added Zoom.
  • Collison says that businesses that joined Stripe since March 1 have generated nearly $1 billion in revenue already.
  • "This is digital migration in a very compressed period of time, for both businesses and customers," Collison adds. "My mom recently asked me if I'd heard of 'this Instacart thing.' Yeah mom, I have."

Instacart says strike had "no impact" on operations

Grocery delivery company Instacart said Monday afternoon that a proposed worker strike had "absolutely no impact" on its operations, and that the platform had 40% more workers than it did at the same day and time last week (Monday at 12:30 pm PST).

Between the lines: Axios is unable to independently verify Instacart's claim, nor accurately gauge how many workers may have stayed home. But, as we wrote earlier, gig economy "strikes" often are more successful at making noise than getting numbers, and the strike organizer intentionally doesn't keep worker lists due to potential legal retaliation.

Airbnb to spend $250 million to partially refund hosts

After recently allowing all customers to cancel reservations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb says it will spend $250 million to refund 25% of the cancellation fees that hosts would have otherwise received depending on their select policy. It also created a $10 million relief fund for select hosts, which includes $9 million donated by Airbnb's founders.

The big picture: Airbnb has been in the unpleasant position of having to please both sides of its marketplace, while also managing its own finances. It recently cut marketing spend to save $800 million, among other moves, as its business takes a huge hit, a source tells Axios.

Airbnb raises $1 billion to weather the coronavirus crisis

Airbnb has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

Why it matters: Airbnb, like the rest of the travel industry, has taken a major business hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently halted all marketing spend and froze hiring. Questions also remain about its plans to go public this year.

