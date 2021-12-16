A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

By the numbers...

1st: Where Wednesday ranks in history for the number of hurricane wind gust reports (75 mph or greater) from severe thunderstorms in a single day in the Lower 48 states since such data began in 2004.

The bottom line: This storm would have been exceptional had it occurred in the spring or summer, which are the typical times for severe storms known as derechos to roar across the Plains and Midwest.