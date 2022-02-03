Store closures plummeted after the holiday shopping season

Sign up for our daily briefing
Warby Parker has talked about opening 700 more physical stores in the coming years. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
The number of permanent store closures in the aftermath of the holiday shopping season has plummeted, compared to the same period last year.
Why it matters: The plunge comes at a time when many stores historically close up shop, indicating the holiday season buoyed a sector that was facing an existential crisis earlier in the pandemic.
- Retailers announced 742 store closures Jan. 1–28, down 65% from the same period in 2021, according to a new report by Coresight Research, which tracks retail closings.
Yes, but: One reason for fewer closures in 2022 is that so many shops closed in 2020 and early 2021, with major bankruptcies including JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and Brooks Brothers.
Meanwhile: The data comes as e-commerce companies and online direct-to-consumer brands have launched brick-and-mortar store strategies.
- Online eyeglass retailer Warby Parker has talked about opening 700 more physical stores in the coming years, while Amazon is launching its first-ever physical apparel store later this year in Los Angeles.
What we're watching: Whether the wave of store closures has truly slowed, and whether retailers have found a new balance in their online and brick-and-mortar strategies.