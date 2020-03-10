Stock market swing threatens bull run

The stock market swung 3% on Tuesday afternoon, shedding all of this morning's initial gains.

Between the lines: Despite the Trump administration's signal that it will act to try to shore up the economy from any coronavirus impact, the stock market is teetering closer to levels that would end the markets' record-long bull run. The S&P 500 is about 18% below the record high hit in mid-February.

Background: The effects that the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices could have on the economy triggered Monday's sell-off, which was the worst day for Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the market erased gains from this morning.