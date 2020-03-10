Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Stock market swing threatens bull run

Courtenay Brown

Photo: Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market swung 3% on Tuesday afternoon, shedding all of this morning's initial gains.

Between the lines: Despite the Trump administration's signal that it will act to try to shore up the economy from any coronavirus impact, the stock market is teetering closer to levels that would end the markets' record-long bull run. The S&P 500 is about 18% below the record high hit in mid-February.

Background: The effects that the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices could have on the economy triggered Monday's sell-off, which was the worst day for Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the market erased gains from this morning.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks plunge 7% at close of Wall Street's brutal day

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

U.S. stocks closed more than 7% lower on Monday, after a wild day for the stock market that saw a rare halt in trading.

Why it matters: The sell-off reflects serious fears that the oil price drop and the coronavirus could throw the economy into a recession.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

Felix Salmon

Don't panic about the stock market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stock market is heading south with unprecedented velocity amid coronavirus fears. Does that mean it's crashing? Are we in a recession? Is this a financial crisis?

  • No, no, and no.
