Stocks close down more than 3%

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

Stocks took a hit on Wednesday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials Average and Nasdaq dropping more than 3% across the board.

Why it matters: The volatility is a break from the stock market grinding higher in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, a stalling economy and gridlocked negotiations over an additional stimulus package.

Background: New lockdowns are being imposed in Europe as nations exceed daily infection records and COVID-19 cases also surge across the United States.

Details: Stock indices in Germany, France and Italy fell over 3% on Wednesday.

  • The S&P 500 fell 3.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrials Average dropped 3.4% (or 940 points). The Nasdaq sunk 3.7%.
  • Oil prices fell more than 5%.

What they're saying: "There's some concern that there could be another round of global shutdowns — maybe not as pervasive as the ones we saw in spring, but enough to put a dent in economic growth," Sameer Samana, global market strategist at Wells Fargo Institute, told Axios earlier this week.

Worth noting: The S&P 500 has dropped over 5% so far this week (the worst since March), per CNBC.

  • Historically, the stock market performs well in the week leading up to Election Day.

Coronavirus surge is sinking consumer confidence

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rise in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the U.S. is stunting confidence across the country, a crop of new reports show.

Driving the news: After stalling during the previous two-week period, overall economic sentiment declined for the first time in two months, according to the Economic Sentiment Index, a biweekly survey from data firm CivicScience and Hamilton Place Strategies (HPS).

Strategists warn stocks may have gotten ahead of themselves

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The behavior of U.S. stocks so far this earnings season has been unusual for both companies that beat expectations and those that missed, top equities strategists say.

What's happening: Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that "the S&P 500 is seeing a rare earnings season decline so far of (-4.2%)," compared to an average gain of 2.9% and in especially sharp contrast to the record rally of 11% in Q2.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan as cases surge in the Midwest.
  2. Health: Surge "is real" and not just caused by more tests, Trump's testing czar saysMask mandates help control rise in hospitalizations Some coronavirus survivors have "autoantibodies."
  3. Business: Surge is sinking consumer confidence Testing is a windfall.
  4. World: France imposes lockdown as Macron warns of overwhelming second COVID wave Germany to close bars and restaurants for a month.
  5. Sports: Boston Marathon delayed as COVID-19 surges MLB to investigate Dodgers player who joined celebration after positive COVID test.
