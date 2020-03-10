Stocks jump 3% after Wall Street's worst day since 2008
Stocks rose 3% on Tuesday morning, recovering less than half of yesterday’s losses.
Between the lines: The effects that the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices could have on the economy triggered Monday's sell-off, which was the worst day for Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis. The stock market gains signal that — for now — those fears have abated, particularly after the Trump administration signaled that it will act to try and shore up the economy.