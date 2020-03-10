27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stocks jump 3% after Wall Street's worst day since 2008

Courtenay Brown

Photo: Timothy Clary TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks rose 3% on Tuesday morning, recovering less than half of yesterday’s losses.

Between the lines: The effects that the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices could have on the economy triggered Monday's sell-off, which was the worst day for Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis. The stock market gains signal that — for now — those fears have abated, particularly after the Trump administration signaled that it will act to try and shore up the economy.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks plunge 7% at close of Wall Street's brutal day

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

U.S. stocks closed more than 7% lower on Monday, after a wild day for the stock market that saw a rare halt in trading.

Why it matters: The sell-off reflects serious fears that the oil price drop and the coronavirus could throw the economy into a recession.

Felix Salmon

Don't panic about the stock market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stock market is heading south with unprecedented velocity amid coronavirus fears. Does that mean it's crashing? Are we in a recession? Is this a financial crisis?

  • No, no, and no.
Courtenay Brown

Stocks jump more than 4% after last week's sell-off

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks closed up more than 4% on Monday, rebounding from Wall Street's worst week since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 is 8% below its record high, moving out of correction territory.

The big picture: The gains come despite more news of the coronavirus outbreak spreading in the U.S. and around the globe. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, indicated willingness to step in to soften the blow of any coronavirus impact to the global economy.

