Elon Musk tweet about Signal messaging app sent stock with same name flying

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data; FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The surge in Texas health care company Signal Advance continued on Monday as the stock rose by 438%, after previously gaining 1800% during one 24-hour period.

The catalyst: A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that said simply, “Use Signal.” Musk was recommending the encrypted messaging service (an independent 501c3) that competes with Facebook's WhatsApp, but a frenzy ensued in Signal Advance (SIGL) nonetheless that has continued for days.

By the numbers: The company's market cap has risen from around $7 million last week to more than $659 million as of Monday's close, according to FactSet.

The bottom line: Strategists think this may be another sign of the overall mania in stock prices. BofA's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett notes cynically, extreme asset bubbles have been the "natural end to nihilistic bull markets of [the] past decade."

  • This one is unlikely to be different, GMO's Grantham writes. "The combination of timing uncertainty and rapidly accelerating regret on the part of clients means that the career and business risk of fighting the bubble is too great for large commercial enterprises."
  • "They can never put their full weight behind bearish advice even if the P/E goes to 65x as it did in Japan."

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Billionaire casino owner and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson died at age 87 on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, his company Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were President Trump's largest donors. The couple have donated more than $525 million to federal political campaigns and committees since the 2010 cycle, per OpenSecrets.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The big hedge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Warnings that the U.S. equity market looks to be in a bubble are coming from a slew of Wall Street asset managers and strategists as stocks continue to reach new record highs and markets display abnormal behavior. But data show that while investors are hedging their bets, there is hardly a mad dash to sell out of equity positions.

What's happening: As the 10-year Treasury yield rises solidly above 1% — its highest level in nearly a year — a growing contingent of investors fear that a crash is imminent without the ballast of rock-bottom interest rates.

Sara FischerAlison Snyder
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The science of mob thinking

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Capitol siege last week came as a shock to many Americans who had no idea how intense election denialism, and to an extent white supremacy, has been brewing in American society.

Why it matters: Research shows that this type of mob thinking has become stronger and more frequent as more news and information has moved online. Experts also suggest President Trump played a key role in weaponizing human tendencies to distrust people who look or act different.

