How stock markets are like babies

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stock markets appeared to have priced in a "blue wave" for the past few weeks, and the spending sugar high that would follow.

What happened: The stock markets were wrong. Just like they were almost every time that Nancy Pelosi or Steven Mnuchin would sprinkle a crumb of stimulus hopes, or when some press release would imply that a vaccine or curative therapeutic could be just around the corner.

Reality check: Neither the stock markets nor their "betting markets" derivatives are any better at predicting the future than a carnival fortune teller.

  • Instead, they are more like babies: Quick to react, eager to grab at shiny baubles, and lacking in object permanence.

The difference between markets and babies, though, is that lots of people (media included) give credence to their phony clairvoyance.

  • To be sure, certain investors have more foresight than others. Some are just plain lucky.
  • But, when it comes to broad-based market movement, it would do us all some good to stop pretending that it has special meaning: that "they" must know something that other well-informed individuals do not.

The bottom line: The best way to move forward, is to remember that markets are really looking backwards, if only for a moment.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future.
Ashley GoldKyle Daly
6 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

