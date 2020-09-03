18 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market keeps rising

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet

U.S. stocks continue their surge, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finishing the day higher on Wednesday, as seemingly every sector of the market has rallied since the start of the third quarter.

What it means: The "buy anything" rally continues as reopening and stay-at-home stocks both remain bid and every sector of the S&P has seen a sizable jump since the quarter began on July 1.

Between the lines: U.S. economic data has been mixed in recent days, as private payroll processor ADP's jobs report missed expectations by more than 500,000 jobs and the Fed's Beige Book found the economic recovery slowed in August and “Continued uncertainty and volatility related to the pandemic, and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, was a theme echoed across the country.”

The state of play: The S&P 500 hit a new record high and rose by the most in nearly two months, closing higher for the ninth time in the past 10 sessions.

  • Defensive and value stocks led the gains, catching up after tech stocks boomed on Tuesday.
  • The Russell 1000 Value Index rose 1.7% and utilities and financial stocks — two of the three worst-performing sectors in 2020 — each rose nearly 1.4%.

The big picture: The Nasdaq has risen by 18.7% in just the third quarter. The S&P and Dow are trailing closely behind, having gained 15% and 13%, respectively, since July 1.

  • September has built on August's impressive numbers, when the S&P rose by more than 7%, for the best August since 1986, the Dow had its best August since 1984, and the Nasdaq recorded its strongest August since 2000.

Economy & Business

Consumer confidence popped at the end of August

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience

Consumer confidence picked up in the second half of August as confirmed coronavirus cases declined from record high levels.

By the numbers: Overall consumer confidence jumped 3.4 points in the past two weeks to 50.0 in the latest HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index, its highest reading since mid-March.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Schumer slams Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief plan as "emaciated"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lambasted Senate Republicans' stripped-down coronavirus relief package as "emaciated," accusing his colleagues in a Thursday letter of only trying to "give the appearance of action."

Why it matters: Talks broke down between Democrats and the White House before Congress left for August recess last month, but Schumer's comments indicate a deal may be hard to come by even when the Senate returns next week.

Caitlin Owens
Health

The scramble to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

All of a sudden, it feels like we're hurtling toward a coronavirus vaccine — with the first doses potentially being administered before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The question of whether politics influence the Trump administration's actions looms larger than ever. Just as important is the question of whether we'll be ready for this complicated effort in less than two months.

