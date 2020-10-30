Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Wall Street braces for more turbulence ahead of Election Day

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street is digging in for a potentially rocky period as Election Day gets closer.

Why it matters: Investors are facing a "three-headed monster," Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, tells Axios — a worsening pandemic, an economic stimulus package in limbo, and an imminent election.

  • Investors have digested spiking odds of a Joe Biden win and the likelihood of a blue wave The possibility of a contested election remains a wild card.

Where it stands: The S&P is on pace for the worst week since June, despite yesterday’s partial rebound.

  • For the Dow, it’s set to be the worst week since March.

What's new: Skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe are "competing for investors' attention at the same time as we lead up to the election," says Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.

  • The threat of further lockdowns (which are already happening across Europe) alongside a worsening outbreak could dent corporate earnings and the fragile economic recovery.

What they're saying: "The market priced in absolute perfection. Any type of sneeze, any type of cough and everyone gets scared," Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management, tells Axios.

Between the lines: The VIX index, which measures market volatility, touched the highest level since June, though it's nowhere near the elevated levels seen earlier this year.

  • Volatility "tends to spike ahead of elections and relative calm returns shortly after the election is decided," Nasdaq's chief economist Phil Mackintosh said yesterday — except in the case of 2000 (the last contested election) and in 2008 (during the financial crisis).
  • But VIX futures indicate investors are betting that election volatility lasts for an extended stretch, Mackintosh notes.

Yes, but: With the exception of 1988, the S&P 500 has seen a positive return from the Tuesday before the election to Election Day ahead of the last 12 presidential runoffs, according to data from Goldman Sachs.

  • The S&P 500 is on track to buck that trend this election year (but there’s still time for the index to fully recover losses).

Courtenay Brown
Oct 28, 2020 - Economy & Business

Stocks close down more than 3%

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

Stocks took a hit on Wednesday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials Average and Nasdaq dropping more than 3% across the board.

Why it matters: The volatility is a break from the stock market grinding higher in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, a stalling economy and gridlocked negotiations over an additional stimulus package.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Investors have nowhere to hide

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The massive losses in oil prices and U.S. and European equities were not countered by gains in traditional safe-haven assets on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The unusual movement in typical hedging tools like bonds, precious metals and currencies means they are not providing investors an asset that will appreciate in the event of a major equity selloff.

Axios
Oct 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court won't expedite Pennsylvania GOP's request to block mail-in ballot extension

Amy Coney Barrett being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. Photo: Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images

The Supreme Court voted 5-3 on Wednesday to deny a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to expedite their request to shorten the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots. Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the decision.

Why it matters: A lower court ruling allowing ballots to be counted until 5pm on Nov. 6, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, will remain in place for now.

