16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street falls into correction territory as coronavirus rout intensifies

Courtenay Brown

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq all entered correction territory on Thursday, down 10% from their recent record highs amid a global market rout that began earlier this week following a spike in the coronavirus cases around the world.

The big picture: Stocks fell more than 3% for a time on Thursday morning, extending the market’s worst week since the financial crisis in 2008, according to CNBC.

Stocks fall more than 3% as coronavirus cases spike

Wall Street had its worst day in two years on Monday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 1,030 points (3.5%).

The big picture: This is the U.S. stock market's biggest reaction thus far to the coronavirus, largely shrugging it off as a threat to the global economy (though the bond market has not). While the S&P is down from record highs — which it notched last week — the index is still above lows touched earlier this year.

Wall Street sees 2nd day of brutal sell-off

The stock market fell another 3% on Tuesday, following Monday’s sell-off. Bond yields touched record lows.

The big picture: Stocks continued to fall as the CDC said it expects the coronavirus to spread in the U.S. The Dow and S&P are more than 7% below the record highs seen earlier this month.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

