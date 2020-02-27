Wall Street falls into correction territory as coronavirus rout intensifies
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq all entered correction territory on Thursday, down 10% from their recent record highs amid a global market rout that began earlier this week following a spike in the coronavirus cases around the world.
The big picture: Stocks fell more than 3% for a time on Thursday morning, extending the market’s worst week since the financial crisis in 2008, according to CNBC.