2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The worst for the stock market may be yet to come

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The U.S. stock market closely tracked its performance from 2008 following the first major decline of the bear market this year, but has now diverged greatly.

What's happening: Comparing the period of 31 market days starting from Sept. 29, 2008, to the same period beginning March 9 this year, the S&P 500 has fallen by much less than it did, despite expectations for this to be a far more damaging recession.

  • Those dates are effective markers because both were the first time the S&P fell by 5% following respective economic shocks (Lehman's bankruptcy and coronavirus), DataTrek Research's Nicholas Colas says in a note to clients.

Why it matters: The big difference was the response of U.S. policymakers.

  • While Congress didn't introduce TARP until October and the Fed didn't take rates to zero or introduce quantitative easing until November, this time around the Fed swung into action well before the first major market crash.
  • "In 2008, the 'it’s going to take longer to fix things than we thought' moment was the November election," Colas says.
  • "Markets understood they would have to wait until 2009 for fiscal stimulus (ARRA passed in Feb 2009). From Election Day to the lows for the year (12 days later) the S&P 500 fell 25.2%."

That moment may still be to come in this recession, Colas warns.

  • "Overlay 2008’s day-by-day experience on to 2020 and you get an 18% decline in the S&P 500 over the next 8 trading sessions."

Watch this space: Bank of America analysts predict the S&P is headed for new lows based on patterns in the VIX, or the stock market's volatility gauge, from 1987, 2002 and 2008.

  • They predict the S&P will top out at around 2,960, about 160 points above its current level, before falling through the March 23 low in the coming weeks.
  • Volatility markets are "underpricing the risk of a secondary market shock," they say in a recent note to clients.

Go deeper: The stock market's demand disconnect

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge into negative territory in historic collapse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. oil futures prices plummeted into negative territory for the first time ever in trading Monday, a stunning sign of how the glut of unwanted crude is filling up storage infrastructure as the coronavirus pandemic crushes global demand.

The state of play: May futures prices for West Texas Intermediate settled at -$37.63 on NYMEX before recovering somewhat. But prices still remain deep in negative terrain, meaning that holders of oil delivery contracts need to pay to get rid of them.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated Apr 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has hit American farmers from all sides

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. farmers are fighting for their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic slashes commodity values, cuts off supply chains and closes markets around the globe to their products.

Why it matters: Farmers are at the center of industries being hardest hit by the virus and states' stay-at-home orders.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowApr 22, 2020 - Economy & Business