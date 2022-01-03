The S&P 500 recorded 70 closing highs in 2021, according to S&P Global. That's the most for a single year since 1995's 77.

The big picture: The index, widely considered a proxy for the broader market, has recorded at least 10 closing highs every year since 2013.

Yes, but: Before 2013, the S&P 500 hadn't recorded a single closing high since 2007.