The big hedge

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Warnings that the U.S. equity market looks to be in a bubble are coming from a slew of Wall Street asset managers and strategists as stocks continue to reach new record highs and markets display abnormal behavior. But data show that while investors are hedging their bets, there is hardly a mad dash to sell out of equity positions.

What's happening: As the 10-year Treasury yield rises solidly above 1% — its highest level in nearly a year — a growing contingent of investors fear that a crash is imminent without the ballast of rock-bottom interest rates.

Driving the news: A recent survey from E-Trade of 904 active investors found that 66% say the stock market is either fully or somewhat in a bubble.

  • Another 26% said the stock market is "approaching a market bubble."

The signs: In addition to the increase in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields, the dollar is gaining steam, having risen for four straight sessions after approaching a nearly three-year low.

  • Bitcoin's mythical journey above $42,000 a coin (and its fall from those heights) is also causing some worry among market participants, especially after Monday when cryptocurrencies overall lost almost $200 billion of value.
  • Market valuations are historically stretched, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is trading at nearly 47 times its year-ago earnings and 34 times its earnings looking ahead the next 12 months, per FactSet.
  • Bank of America points out that U.S. financial assets are now six times (!!!) the size of U.S. GDP.

What they're saying: "The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble," Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist at asset manager GMO, says in a note.

  • "Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterically speculative investor behavior, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000."

By the numbers: Despite the frenzied warnings from veteran investors like Grantham (the "G" in GMO), data from Bank of America show its wealthy private clients have increased equity holdings to an average of 61.7% of their portfolios, just below the record high level touched in 2015.

  • Deutsche Bank's asset allocation team noted that "the last two months of 2020 saw the largest flow into equity funds on record over such a period and the second largest as a [percentage] of AUM over the 10 year period they have data."

Yes, but: Investors also took cover last week, piling $29.1 billion into cash, $14.9 billion into bonds and $1.5 billion into gold. It marked the precious metal's largest inflow since August.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

Foreign investors doubled Chinese bond purchases in 2020

Reproduced from the Institute of International Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite the pandemic ravaging investor confidence early in 2020, U.S. and European investors flocked to Chinese debt, pushing the level of foreign investment in China's bonds to a record high and more than double its 2019 level, data from the Institute of International Finance show.

What happened: Chinese government and policy bank bonds were added to the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index beginning in April 2019 and in September JPMorgan announced that they would add China's government bonds to its highly followed EM global bond index.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

Criticism of the Fed is going mainstream

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big names in the world of finance are beginning to call out the Fed and other central banks for their role in ramping up economic inequality and manipulating financial markets — a departure from the praise they received for most of last year.

Why it matters: Wall Street was the only pillar of solid support. Most Americans say they don't trust the Fed and politicians look to be taking aim at the central bank for overreaching with its unprecedented actions in March.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Billionaire casino owner and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson died at age 87 on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, his company Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were President Trump's largest donors. The couple have donated more than $525 million to federal political campaigns and committees since the 2010 cycle, per OpenSecrets.

